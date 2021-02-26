UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Industrial City To Be Completed On War Footing: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be completed on war footing: Asad Umar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The FIEDMC projects are very important for promotion of industrial development in the country and for this purpose the Allama Iqbal Industrial City will be completed on a war footing so that process of industrial development can be further accelerated.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during his visit to the head office of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Friday.

He said the Allama Iqbal Industrial City was located at the best location which had also been included in the Special Economic Zone and the federal government would extend all possible assistance for its speedy completion.

He said the FIEDMC was working in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the FIEDMC would be provided ample supply of electricity and gas for full functioning of its projects, he added.

He also approved Jhamra Interchange near Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Earlier, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed Federal Minister Asad Umar about the FIEDMC plans and said that income tax would not be levied on industrialists in the FIEDMC's Special Economic Zone for ten years.

He said the first phase of Allama Iqbal Industrial City was near to completion while a one-window service center had also been functionalized there for convenience of industrialists.

The FIEDMC wanted to complete its industrial development projects, including M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City, as early as possible and for this purpose, all available resourceswere being utilized, he added.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Electricity Company Visit Gas All Government Best

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.