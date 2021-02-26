Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be completed on war footing: Asad Umar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The FIEDMC projects are very important for promotion of industrial development in the country and for this purpose the Allama Iqbal Industrial City will be completed on a war footing so that process of industrial development can be further accelerated.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during his visit to the head office of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Friday.

He said the Allama Iqbal Industrial City was located at the best location which had also been included in the Special Economic Zone and the federal government would extend all possible assistance for its speedy completion.

He said the FIEDMC was working in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the FIEDMC would be provided ample supply of electricity and gas for full functioning of its projects, he added.

He also approved Jhamra Interchange near Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Earlier, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed Federal Minister Asad Umar about the FIEDMC plans and said that income tax would not be levied on industrialists in the FIEDMC's Special Economic Zone for ten years.

He said the first phase of Allama Iqbal Industrial City was near to completion while a one-window service center had also been functionalized there for convenience of industrialists.

The FIEDMC wanted to complete its industrial development projects, including M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City, as early as possible and for this purpose, all available resourceswere being utilized, he added.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa was also present.