Allama Iqbal Industrial City To Be Game Changer: CM

Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

Kashif Ashfaq briefed him about pace of progress and development for setting up preferential economic zone named Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad under the CPEC.

He also briefed Usman Buzdar about arrangements being made for the inauguration of the Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Usman Buzdar while expressing his views on this occasion said that the Allama Iqbal Industrial City would prove to be a game-changer in connection with expediting the process of industrialization in Punjab.

The interests shown by foreign investors in Allama Iqbal Industrial City was welcoming, he added.

The CM said the Punjab government had provided a conducive environment for the promotion of investment across the province.

All possible steps would be taken to provide security to investors.

The chief minister directed that construction of road should be started at the earliest in order to link Allama Iqbal Industrial City with Sahianwala Interchange and arrangements for the inauguration of Allama Iqbal Industrial City should be completed as soon as possible.

Chairman FIEDMC Kashif Ashfaq said that it was the first preferential economic zone under the CPEC and would be inaugurated on December 26. More than 25 Chinese companies had made agreements for investments in the industrial city.

More Chinese and other foreign companies had also shown their interest for investments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City Project on December 26.

