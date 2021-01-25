UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Industrial City To Have Techno Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) is taking steps to establish a state-of-the-art Techno Park at Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad which was declared a Special Economic Zone.

FIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Mian Amir Salimi said the Techno Park would be setup on one acre of land and it would provide a world-class platform to the companies related to the internet, data houses, software development and information technology.

He said the project would be completed under a joint venture between FIEDMC and private sector for which FIEDMC would provide land while private sector would build a multi-storey building of Techno Park.

He said that more than 186 IT companies and software houses already operating in Pakistan would establish theiroffices in the Techno Park and completion of this grand project would help increase Pakistan's IT exports significantly. In this connection, all possible steps would be taken to increase Pakistan's share in the ITsector globally, he added.

