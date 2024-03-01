Allama Iqbal Library Re-opened
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The historic Allama Iqbal Library was reopened on Friday after completion of renovation process.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah inaugurated the library and appreciated the renovation work, which had been completed according to the modern age with huge funds.
He went to different rooms of the library and said that now the book readers would feel comfortable while reading on the premises.
