UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Academic Council Approves New Matric Tech Program

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) academic council approves new matric tech program

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday unanimously approved the new programs/courses of BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday unanimously approved the new programs/courses of BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the 49th Academic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) and 65th Academic Council and of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held yesterday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood chaired the meeting, Registrar, Raja Umar Yunus organizing and supported the meeting.

The department heads, principal officers, and external members attended as well.

The meeting approved providing two reappear chances to the students, i.e., in case of failure in any subject, the students will be provided two chances of examination.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed that the failed students will be given 6 weeks' time for re-enrollment in the examination. The meeting also approved the change of title of certain courses.

The meeting provided an exemption in the quiz component to the students of the spring/autumn 2022 semester in the revised assessment policy and approved the launch of the Matric Tech program.

The meeting unanimously declared the courses of 'civilization, culture, language and literature' of all provinces as an integral part of the BS programs.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed the faculty members and deans to keep in mind the policy of the University and Higher education Commission in designing the courses and preparing the teaching materials and not to offer a single program that does not meet the standards and directed to rationalize the courses.

The Vice-Chancellor also directed the deans of the four faculties and the heads of the departments to complete the course development work by December.

The Supreme Body of the University (Executive Council) will approve these decisions in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University December HEC All

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports ..

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports season in SeaWorld Yas Island

58 seconds ago
 SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

3 minutes ago
 More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

3 minutes ago
 Police operation against illegal arms holders cont ..

Police operation against illegal arms holders continues, 5 held

3 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

3 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.