Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) academic council approves new matric tech program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday unanimously approved the new programs/courses of BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the 49th Academic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) and 65th Academic Council and of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held yesterday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood chaired the meeting, Registrar, Raja Umar Yunus organizing and supported the meeting.

The department heads, principal officers, and external members attended as well.

The meeting approved providing two reappear chances to the students, i.e., in case of failure in any subject, the students will be provided two chances of examination.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed that the failed students will be given 6 weeks' time for re-enrollment in the examination. The meeting also approved the change of title of certain courses.

The meeting provided an exemption in the quiz component to the students of the spring/autumn 2022 semester in the revised assessment policy and approved the launch of the Matric Tech program.

The meeting unanimously declared the courses of 'civilization, culture, language and literature' of all provinces as an integral part of the BS programs.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed the faculty members and deans to keep in mind the policy of the University and Higher education Commission in designing the courses and preparing the teaching materials and not to offer a single program that does not meet the standards and directed to rationalize the courses.

The Vice-Chancellor also directed the deans of the four faculties and the heads of the departments to complete the course development work by December.

The Supreme Body of the University (Executive Council) will approve these decisions in the next meeting.