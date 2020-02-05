UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Result Of PhD, M.Phil

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:08 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final result of its some PhD, M.Phil and MSc programs, of Autumn 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final result of its some PhD, M.Phil and MSc programs, of Autumn 2019.

The programs include PhD (Iqbalyiat urdu) M. Phil (Physics, Chemistry and Urdu) MS (Computer Science and Community Health and Nitration).

According to Controller Exams, the results had been placed at the University's official website as well as communicated to the students at their postal address.

Meanwhile, the University has offered admission in MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) for semester Spring, 2020. The admission can be applied through Online.

The applications for the admissions will be received till February 14. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the desiring ones would avail the opportunity to continue their higher study.

