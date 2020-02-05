Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares result of PhD, M.Phil /MSc programs

(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final result of its some PhD, M.Phil and MSc programs, of Autumn 2019

Phil (Physics, Chemistry and Urdu) MS (Computer Science and Community Health and Nitration).

According to Controller Exams, the results have been placed at the University's official website as well as communicated the same to the students at their postal address.Meanwhile, the University has offered admission in MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) for semester Spring, 2020.

The admission could be applied through Online.The applications for the admissions will be received till February 14. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the desiring ones will avail the opportunity to continue their higher study.