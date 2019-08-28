Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) employees' representatives express solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Employees 'representative bodies of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people, hoping they will soon get rid of Indian forces' subjugation in the occupied Kashmir.

The University's Academic Staff Association (ASA) and the Employees Welfare Association (EWA) at their separate functions held here at the main campus Wednesday said, they fully stand by the government and their armed forces for providing necessary support to the Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his address on the occasion said, the academicians and the students all over the country would never leave behind in backing the Kashmiri people in their just struggle, achieving the right of self-determination.

He said they are pushing forward the national narrative 'Hum Pakistani' in order to become part of the country's overall struggle for a better future and achieving the national goals, including the freedom of the KashmirI people.

In the context of the University's overall development both the representative bodies said that they are at the same page with the administration and Vice Chancellor for promoting the task of quality education and providing best possible services to the students across the country.

They thanked the Vice Chancellor for the steps he had taken for their welfare, improving their living conditions and the working environment. They also appreciated him for his efforts upgrading the academic profile of the University through digitalization and other means.

Responding to some demands regarding their welfare and the service structure, the Vice Chancellor assured they will get all rights which are admissible to them under the rules. He said, he will keep giving top priority to the welfare of the employees and the teaching staff.

The ASA's President Dr. Fazalur Rehman and General Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baluch, as well as the EWA'S President Sher Asif Satti and General Secretary Bilwal Khan Laghari in their speeches expressed resolve to make the AIOU a best educational institution in the country both in term of quality education and educational services.