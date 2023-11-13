Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Extends Its Educational Network To Dalbandin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is extending it's regional network in Dalbandin Balochistan to include out-of-school children of Dalbandin (Balochistan) in educational network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is extending it's regional network in Dalbandin Balochistan to include out-of-school children of Dalbandin (Balochistan) in educational network.

As per details, AIOU is establishing a study center in Dalbandin which will provide education facilities to the people of the area at their doorsteps, children from Iran and Afghanistan will also benefit from this center.

According to a AIOU official on Monday, the University is striving hard for the promotion of education. Free land has also been provided by Ejaz Ahmad Sanjrani to the AIOU in Dalbandin for the construction of a model study center.

The centre has been activated in a school, the construction of its building will be started after getting land.

