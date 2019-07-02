UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Holds National Conference On Emerging Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds national conference on emerging sciences

A two-day national conference on Physics and emerging sciences held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), laying greater focus on promoting quality research and linking the same with the country's socio-economic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A two-day national conference on Physics and emerging sciences held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), laying greater focus on promoting quality research and linking the same with the country's socio-economic issues.

It was the eighth such event, organized by the University's Physics department in the recent years. The conference was largely attended by scholars and students of M.Phil and PhD from various educational institutions of the country.

During the inaugural session, the participants were told that the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has allocated millions of rupees in the University's budget for upgrading their Science Laboratories, bringing them at par with the international standard and as per the students' needs.

Renowned educationists Prof. Dr. N.M. Butt, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dr. Syed Javed Khurshid and Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed were the main speakers at the opening session.

They spoke in detail about importance of various disciplines and their application in practical life. They gave a review of new innovations and developments in the field of science and technology.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, Dean Sciences Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas highlighted the recent academic achievements of the Physics department and thanked the Vice Chancellor for his visionary support.

During the two-day conference, there will be a number of working sessions, during which research-based papers on various topics will be presented.

