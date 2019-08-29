Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) marks 'Kashmir Day' at its AJK Campus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday marked 'Kashmir Day' at its Azad Kashmir Mirpur Campus, to show its solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied territory.

Initially, the University had planned to hold an Open Day to promote its ongoing admissions' campaign, but it turned it into a 'Kashmir Day', in view of the prevailing heart-rendering situation in Indian-held Valley.

It was also in line with the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to avail every possibility opportunity to demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmir people in their hour of trial and tribulation, said Director Mirpur Region Faisal Shahzad.

The event, presided over a Kashmiri national and British Counsellor Mrs. Fozia Zameer, was largely attended by the students and academicians of the region.

The students presented Kashmiri songs, Tableau and speeches, illustrating the freedom struggle and the brutalities being perpetuated upon the Kashmiri people by the Modi's government. There were also quiz and poetry competitions on the Kashmir issue.

Speakers including Fozia Zameer and Faisal Shahzad spoke about the Pakistani people's deep attachment with the Kashmir issue and their determination to provide all possible sacrifices for making the freedom struggle successful.

The students and the academicians, they added, will actively participate in the Kashmir Day's events at the national level.

They also paid tributes to the heroes of the freedom struggle, stating their sacrifices will not go in vain and they will soon get their homeland liberated from the clutches of the Hindu extremists.