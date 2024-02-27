Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi shifted to main campus

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi, Nasreen Akhtar Mirza Tuesday announced that the regional campus has been shifted to the University's Main Campus, Sector H-8, Islamabad

She thanked AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasir Mehmood and Director General Regional Services Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan for taking this initiative to lead in providing more facilities for students, teachers and regional staff, said a press release issued here.

Nasreen Mirza said the problems of the students related to the regional office as well as the various departments in the main campus will be easily handled and resolved on a priority basis.

“Students will be able to get access to other departments including admission, examination and syllabus department,” she added.