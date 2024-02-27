Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi Shifted To Main Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi shifted to main campus

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi, Nasreen Akhtar Mirza Tuesday announced that the regional campus has been shifted to the University's Main Campus, Sector H-8, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi, Nasreen Akhtar Mirza Tuesday announced that the regional campus has been shifted to the University's Main Campus, Sector H-8, Islamabad.

She thanked AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasir Mehmood and Director General Regional Services Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan for taking this initiative to lead in providing more facilities for students, teachers and regional staff, said a press release issued here.

Nasreen Mirza said the problems of the students related to the regional office as well as the various departments in the main campus will be easily handled and resolved on a priority basis.

“Students will be able to get access to other departments including admission, examination and syllabus department,” she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Nasir Lead Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

7 minutes ago
 EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out West ..

EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Ca ..

PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’

7 minutes ago
 ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking ju ..

ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case

7 minutes ago
 Mother of three abducted

Mother of three abducted

7 minutes ago
 China's national political advisory body holds lea ..

China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

7 minutes ago
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices

12 minutes ago
 Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

12 minutes ago
 DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

12 minutes ago
 VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

12 minutes ago
 Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakist ..

Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

23 minutes ago
 Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil For ..

Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan