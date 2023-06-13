UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Releases Spring 2023 Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) releases spring 2023 schedule

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the semester schedule for the second phase of Spring 2023 for new and current students as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the semester schedule for the second phase of Spring 2023 for new and current students as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

According to the academic Calendar, the study period will begin on June 16 and continue till October 10.

The students of BA/associate degree will submit their assignments by post to their respective tutors according to the schedule.

Information on tutors is available in the students' CMS portal. In case of any issue, students can contact their concerned regional office or university helpline.

Students of B.Ed, B.S, and Post Graduate programs will upload their assignments on the LMS portal and also participate in online workshops through LMS during the study period.

Books of all the programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk, students can download the required course books.

Books are also being dispatched to the addresses of students enrolled in BA/AD programs. For more information, students can contact the AIOU helpline number 051-111-112-468.

Related Topics

Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University June October Post All

Recent Stories

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over ..

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over Suspicious Object - Correspond ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities ..

Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities Response to Crossing Red Line ..

6 minutes ago
 Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Ml ..

Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Mln Tonnes of Oil Annually- Prim ..

6 minutes ago
 Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was proba ..

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last

6 minutes ago
 Trials under PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports to star ..

Trials under PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports to start soon: Shaza Fatima

6 minutes ago
 UN chief seeks to streamline troubled Mali peaceke ..

UN chief seeks to streamline troubled Mali peacekeeping mission

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.