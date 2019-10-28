UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sends Text Books To 80% Students Of Matric/FA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) sends text books to 80% students of Matric/FA

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sent textbooks to about 80 percent of its students of Matric and FAs programmes, who were enrolled in Autumn, 2019 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sent textbooks to about 80 percent of its students of Matric and FAs programmes, who were enrolled in Autumn, 2019 semester.

Rest of the students of these programmes will get the books within one-week, this was stated by director admissions Monday, while briefing the meeting of senior officers of the university on the books mailing arrangement.

The university is going to expedite the process and also dispatching the books to the post-graduate students from the next week, in line with the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

� The university's Mailing Department took some extra measures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of 'state-of-the-art' technology.

This aimed at giving maximum study-period to the students, enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments.

"We are following an annual academic Calendar in doing this huge job, providing text books to around seven lac students for one semester", the officials said.

This is for the first-time in the AIOUs history that books were being made available to the students, even when the admission process (autumn�2019�semester) was going on.� ��Meanwhile, the university is also in process of digitizing its overall working, so as to facilitate the students in the study process, providing them online study material.

The students of M.Phil and PhD have already started receiving the books online, according to the directions of the vice chancellor.

Related Topics

Technology Job Allama Iqbal Open University 2019 From

Recent Stories

Gorbachev Confident West Interested in Removal of ..

25 seconds ago

Balochistan govt expedites efforts to build Naulon ..

28 seconds ago

Italy right triumphs in left-wing stronghold

33 seconds ago

Quranic study continues to be part of scheme of sy ..

8 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks Adjusting in 2020 Plan of Regional F ..

8 minutes ago

HCSTSI appreciates district administration, HMC ef ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.