Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to achieve digitalization targets in year 2020

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said that it would try to make maximum headway in achieving stipulated targets of carrying out digital transformation in its academic and administrative services in the year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said that it would try to make maximum headway in achieving stipulated targets of carrying out digital transformation in its academic and administrative services in the year 2020.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum has declared that the quality of education would be the ultimate goal that was to be achieved through the use of new technology, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The process of automation and introduction of state-of-the-art technology in admission, examination and other sectors was underway and it was already started bringing positive results.

This was aimed at bringing about transparency and efficiency in the overall working and providing best possible services to around 1.4 million students, that were enrolled annually in different programs from Matric to Phd-level.

"We are following the vision of Vice Chancellor to turn the AIOU as a technology-based university through a gradual process," said a senior official of the AIOU.

According to the official, introduction of technology-based network was imperative for an effective distance learning system and to achieve the target of quality assurance.

He said there was a dire need to apply computer-technology for properly monitoring and managing the huge academic network.

From the coming semesters, focus would on up-gradation of academic discipline by introducing students` friendly digitized teaching and learning system.

For achieving the task, the AIOU would keep in view the learning practices of other Open Universities of the world.

They were working on a fast-track basis to digitalize the university, that is largest one in the country, both enrollment-wise and infrastructure network.

The university has already achieved the initial target, as nearly fifty percent of enrollment in the recent semester was done through online, and e-registration process.

The task of appointing part-time tutors was also successfully carried out through E-registration and computerized mode of working. It helped a lot to induct well-qualified tutors in the University's educational net.

Besides this, the university accelerated the process of providing text books and other reading material to the students through Online, initially at the level of M. Phil, Phd and MS.

During the year 2019, E-learning process was also undertaken, initially at the post-graduate level. Meanwhile, the university enhanced its connectivity with the students through social media's network in the educational pursuits.

The University's 51 regional offices across the country were got connectedthrough online for providing better services to the students, the official added.