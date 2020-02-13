Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to enroll students in Post-graduate programs till Friday: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 14 (Friday) is last day for admission in MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face) programs for (Spring 2020)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 14 (Friday) is last day for admission in MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face) programs for (Spring 2020).

As per the university's annual Calendar, there will be no further extension in this date. The admissions could be applied through Online.

The admission test for these merit-based programs will be held from February 17 to 24.

�The merit list of the selected candidates would be placed at the university's website after the conclusion of the test.�According to the Director Admissions Mian Muhammad Riaz on Thursday, the merit scheme is in line with the Universitys policy ensuring quality education, while keeping in view the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.