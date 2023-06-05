UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Host Policy Dialogue On June 06

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to host policy dialogue on June 06

A high-level policy dialogue on air pollution titled "Re-imagining plastic and renewable solutions to environmental degradation" will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on June 6 (Tuesday), in connection with 'World Environment Day

Vice Chancellor (VC) of AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood will deliver the welcome talk while Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Abid Qayyum Suleri will deliver the introductory remarks.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi will also address the event.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal will be the keynote speaker of the first session while Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) & Convener, Parliamentary Taskforce Romina Khurshid, and CEO, NDRMF, Bilal Anwar will give their remarks.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman will be the keynote speaker of the second session.

VC of University of Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed will be the guest of honour.

The speakers will discuss the necessary steps to protect the environment from pollution and eliminate plastic and air pollution.

