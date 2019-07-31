A group of Turkish students have joined the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to learn Urdu language and acquaint themselves with Pakistani culture and its historical traditions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) A group of Turkish students have joined the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to learn urdu language and acquaint themselves with Pakistani culture and its historical traditions.They will be learning advance-Urdu during a six-week special course, arranged by the University's Department of Urdu.Welcoming the students from the brotherly Muslim country, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum said it was their pride developing interaction with the Muslim countries in the field of education.The AIOU is actively engaged in enhancing its international collaboration particularly with the Central Asia States and Pakistan's great friends like Turkey.According to the chairman Department of Urdu Dr.

Abdul Aziz Sahir, during the study period, the students will be taken country's historical places to abreast them Pakistani culture and social traditions.