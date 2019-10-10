UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Updates Its Book Mailing Process To Facilitate 1.4 Mln Students

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:33 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its books' mailing process to provide academic support to its over 1.4 million students across the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its books' mailing process to provide academic support to its over 1.4 million students across the country.

On the directives of AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the University's Mailing Department took some extra measures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of 'state-of-the-art' technology.

This aimed at giving maximum study-period to the students, enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments.

We are following an annual academic Calendar in doing this huge job, providing text books to around seven lac students for one semester, officials said.

This is for the first-time in the AIOUs history that books were being made available to the students, even when the admission process (autumn�2019�semester)of its various programs is going on.

The last date of�enrollment�is October 15.

According to the Mailing Department, so far the books have been dispatched to around 38, 000 students of Matric and 68,000 of FA program. The process will be completed at the earliest.

Timely mailing of books will ensure conducting of examination and announcement of results as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the University is also in process of digitizing its overall working, so as to facilitate the students in the study process, providing Online study material.

At the M.Phil and PhD level, the students have already started receiving the books online, according to the directions of the Vice Chancellor.

