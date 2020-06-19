Allama Iqbal Open University, BF Technologies to promote gig-economy by E-Commerce skills development courses

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and BF Technologies will jointly develop and launch international standard short courses for youth to develop their e-commerce skills and promoting gig-economy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and BF Technologies will jointly develop and launch international standard short courses for youth to develop their e-commerce skills and promoting gig-economy in the country.

Launching ceremony in this regard held here Friday at the main campus of the Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.

Professor Dr. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, presided over the ceremony.

While highlighting the significance of the proposed courses, Zia Ul-Qayyum said that these courses are the part of the University's recent initiative and its consistent efforts of mobilizing community in the country's socio-economic development and providing institutional support to the government for ensuring a better future for the new generation.

Through these courses, the concept of knowledge-sharing and E-Commerce Skill development will be promoted, he hoped.

The program will be implemented through the university's Center for Social Reconstruction, which has recently set been up with an aim to provide academic environment to youth to help them play their role in socio development of society.

He said that under the concept of "Enabling GIG Economy from Home program", the courses would help the youth to generate income from home. It is hoped that this program will contribute in eliminating poverty, generating jobs and adopting technology skills as per the vision of the present government, he viewed.

Those who participated in the discussion included Prof Dr Shoab Ahmed Khan from NUST, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General COMSTEC, Dr Shahid Mahmud, Chairman Interactive Group, Dr Ghazna Siddiqui, Special adviser to UNHCR and Capt.(R) Bilal Hussain, Chief Executive BF Technology.

As per the MoU signed by the two sides to this effect, the courses will enable the youth to develop life-long E-commerce skills that promote employment and assist in getting Pakistan's economy back on tract on post-COVID-19 period.