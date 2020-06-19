UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University, BF Technologies To Promote Gig-economy By E-Commerce Skills Development Courses

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:05 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University, BF Technologies to promote gig-economy by E-Commerce skills development courses

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and BF Technologies will jointly develop and launch international standard short courses for youth to develop their e-commerce skills and promoting gig-economy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and BF Technologies will jointly develop and launch international standard short courses for youth to develop their e-commerce skills and promoting gig-economy in the country.

Launching ceremony in this regard held here Friday at the main campus of the Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.

Professor Dr. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, presided over the ceremony.

While highlighting the significance of the proposed courses, Zia Ul-Qayyum said that these courses are the part of the University's recent initiative and its consistent efforts of mobilizing community in the country's socio-economic development and providing institutional support to the government for ensuring a better future for the new generation.

Through these courses, the concept of knowledge-sharing and E-Commerce Skill development will be promoted, he hoped.

The program will be implemented through the university's Center for Social Reconstruction, which has recently set been up with an aim to provide academic environment to youth to help them play their role in socio development of society.

He said that under the concept of "Enabling GIG Economy from Home program", the courses would help the youth to generate income from home. It is hoped that this program will contribute in eliminating poverty, generating jobs and adopting technology skills as per the vision of the present government, he viewed.

Those who participated in the discussion included Prof Dr Shoab Ahmed Khan from NUST, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General COMSTEC, Dr Shahid Mahmud, Chairman Interactive Group, Dr Ghazna Siddiqui, Special adviser to UNHCR and Capt.(R) Bilal Hussain, Chief Executive BF Technology.

As per the MoU signed by the two sides to this effect, the courses will enable the youth to develop life-long E-commerce skills that promote employment and assist in getting Pakistan's economy back on tract on post-COVID-19 period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Allama Iqbal Open University From Government UNHCR Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 June ..

3 minutes ago

BOI launches Portal for "Investment Opportunities ..

3 minutes ago

Defeat in Ladakh blow on India's hegemonic designs ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.