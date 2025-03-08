Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University Celebrates Int. Women’s Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Atta Hussain Musavi, Additional Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University's Hyderabad Campus, emphasized the University's commitment to empowering women through education.

"Allama Iqbal Open University is dedicated to breaking barriers and bridging distances to provide educational opportunities to women, not only in Pakistan but also globally,". Musavi stated. "Through our Open and Distance Learning Education Mode, we are bringing education to their doorsteps, making it accessible and convenient.

"

Musavi appealed to parents to prioritize their daughters' education, stressing its transformative impact. "Education is the key to unlocking a woman's potential, making her strong, powerful, and self-sufficient. I urge parents to come forward and invest in their daughters' education, empowering them to become agents of positive change."

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Allama Iqbal Open University reaffirms its pledge to promote women's empowerment through education, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

