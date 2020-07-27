UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Commences Admissions In Merit Based Academic Programs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University has initiated admissions in merit based programs of Autumn 2020 Semester including PhD, MPhil, MSc, MBA and BS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has initiated admissions in merit based programs of Autumn 2020 Semester including PhD, MPhil, MSc, MBA and BS.

September 8 has been set as the deadline for the submission of admission forms of these face to face academic programs, a press release on Monday said.

Admission forms and prospectus are available online on the university website.

Interested candidates can apply for the admission through online mode only. Guidelines for online admission procedure are described in detail in the prospectus.

Entry tests for PhD and MPhil will be held in the Academic Complex of the university from September 14-18.

First merit list will be uploaded on the university website on September 21 while the deadline for fee submission will be September 25.

Furthermore, second merit list will be uploaded on the university website on September 28 while the deadline for fee submission will be September 30.

Mian Muhammad Riaz, Director Admissions, informed the media spokesperson that transparency will be ensured in determining merit and preparing merit lists.

