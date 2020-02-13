Allama Iqbal Open University Pindi Campus holds special event on Kashmir

Rawalpindi Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here Thursday conducted speech and songs' competitions on Kashmir to promote a better understanding about the issue among the young generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here Thursday conducted speech and songs' competitions on Kashmir to promote a better understanding about the issue among the young generation.

The event was arranged in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. It was well-participated by the local colleges, particularly the students of BEd.

According to the Regional Director Syed Zia Hussain Naqvi, they have made it a regular feature to arrange extra-curricular activities on the important topic of the national interest.

"We believe, Kashmir is very close to the hearts of the Pakistani people and all segments of the society stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle. Such events are demonstration of this fact", he added.

Dr Tauqir Malik, Controller Exams was the chief guest and Tariq Rana, Director Students Affairs AIOU and senior journalists Ali Raza Alvi and Sajjad Azhar were also present on the occasion.

Students from Kainat Public school Rawalpindi presented Tabloo.

The winners were awarded special prizes, shield and commendation certificates.