Allama Iqbal Open University starts admissions in graduate programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has started admissions in graduate programmes.

The candidates for post graduate programmes can apply by August 15, while Matric, Intermediate and certificate programs by September 5.

Regional Director AIOU Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed Samim said that students could apply for PhD, M.phil, MSc, BS 4-year, 2.5-year, 2-year and post graduate diplomas.