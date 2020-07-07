UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Starts Construction Of Regional Office In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:52 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University starts construction of regional office in Sukkur

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in a bid to increase its access to the whole country, has started construction of Regional Office in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in a bid to increase its access to the whole country, has started construction of Regional Office in Sukkur.

The project has been launched to reinforce AIOUs existing services which it renders for promotion of education in the country.

According to AIOU Regional Office Sukkur In Charge, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr Zia Qayyoom has recently expedited the expansion of outreach system of the varsity to reach every nuke and corner of the country and to provide educational facilities to all interested people, especially the lower social stratum at their doorstep and this connection, the budget allocations have been earmarked in the budget 2020-21 of the university. The land demarcation and handing over the land to the concerned contractor of the project was held in Sukkur.

The land for the Regional Office Sukkur has been given by the Revenue department of Sindh.

Currently the Sukkur regional office operates in a rented building. It is to mention here that Regional Office Sukkur covers four important districts including Sukkur, Khairpur Mirs, Ghotki and Kashmore. It covers almost 20 different tehsils of all four districts with a population of around 5 million.

According to the regional incharge, people of Sindh were very thankful to Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Ziaul Qayyum and Director Regional Services Inamullah Shaikh for their commitment towards expanding the regional network of AIOU with independent buildings in the province of Sindh. He informed that Regional Center Sukkur had enrollment of around 4500 students from different programmes, and the construction of new customized building as per the needs of the AIOU education system would help them.

