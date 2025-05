Allama Iqbal Open University Sukkur campus announces admissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University Sukkur Campus on Tuesday has announced admissions for Matric to PhD level programs, starting from July 1, 2025, for the Fall Semester 2025.

Prospective male and female candidates can apply online by visiting the university's website: (link unavailable) Alternatively, they can visit the Regional Campus near Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Rohri to obtain admission forms and prospectuses.

For further information, candidates have been advised to contact the university on mobile number 03173555978.