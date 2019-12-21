UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) Places Assignments' Marks Of Bachelor Programs At Website

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 hours ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:58 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) places assignments' marks of Bachelor programs at website

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Saturday put academic assignments' marks of its Bachelor programs for the Semester Spring, 2019 on its website for information of the enrolled students.

The concerned students have been advised to visit the website to check their marks.

In case of any error or laps they may contact the University's Examination Department.The correction could be done before the announcement of the final exams' result that is expected to be announced soon.

