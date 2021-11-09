Allama Iqbal played vital role in inspiring Muslims of subcontinent: DC Awarn

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khatran on Tuesday said the great poet, Allama Iqbal would always be remembered for playing vital role in inspiring the Muslims across the subcontinent

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khatran on Tuesday said the great poet, Allama Iqbal would always be remembered for playing vital role in inspiring the Muslims across the subcontinent.

In his message on the occasion of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday,Khatran said that Iqbal's fame had played a conciliatory role in the present Muslim era, adding that national hero Allama Iqbal had played an important role in motivating millions of Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a free homeland where they are living free to practice islam.

He said that Dr. Allama Iqbal, popularly known as "Poet of the East" in Pakistan and other parts of the world, was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot and was a famous poet and philosopher.

He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims during his 1930 Allahabad address was an important moment in pre-partition politics.

The DC noted Allama Iqbal's address provided a clear direction and distinct identity to the Muslims of the subcontinent for the acquisition of Pakistan.