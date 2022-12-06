Allama Iqbal statue to be installed at Allama Iqbal Chowk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A plan is being finalized to remodel Allama Iqbal Chowk (Darmanwala Chowk), installation of 12-feet statue of Allama Iqbal (Poet of the East) near the motorway and design of Bab-e-Iqbal.

This was stated at a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rizwan Mehmood, Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, AD Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shahzad and Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that after remodeling of Allama Iqbal Chowk, the services of prominent sculptor Dr. Jameel Baloch, have been acquired to install the statue of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Under the project, a 12-feet statue would be installed on 10-feet beautiful base at an estimated cost of Rs 15 million; the remodeling work would begin this week and would be completed in four months.

The meeting was also informed that the space for the existing model would be sufficient for remodeling.

The aim of remodeling the square was to attract international tourists and give awareness to youth about Sialkot city and Allama Iqbaliyat.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said the design was being finalized for the construction of Bab-e-Iqbal near Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Interchange.

The Bab-e-Iqbal project would be a unique project of its kind which aims to give awareness about the poet of the East to the people coming to Sialkot from other districts, he added.

Earlier, a meeting regarding development projects was held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in the chair, in which Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Programme (PICIIP),Annual Development Programme projects were reviewed.

In the meeting, the PICIIP officers gave a briefing while the conveners presented their report.