Allama Iqbal was a great poet, reformer and preacher: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the people of Punjab salute the greatness of the architect of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal as he fulfilled his duty of guiding the Muslims.

In his message on the birth anniversary of the Allama Iqbal, he said that Allama Iqbal was not only an unparalleled poet but also a reformer and a preacher.

Allama Iqbal gave the Muslims of the Subcontinent the consciousness of freedom through his poetry.

The Poet of the East guided the nation towards its destination under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and gave a thought-provoking message to the youth through his poetry, he said and added that Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live their lives like a 'shaheen', while his message of self-reliance is a great favour for the nation. Practising the philosophy of self-reliance is the best way to express love for Allama Iqbal, he concluded.