Allama Iqbal was high statute philosopher, intellectual, leader of Muslims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal beside a higher statute philosopher, intellectual and poet was also a great leader of the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

The poetry, ideology and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal is a beacon of light for the Muslims in general and young generation in particular.

In a special message issued in connection with the birthday anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed on November 9, 2020, the Chief Minister said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal had not only given thoughtful guidance on different topics of life, rather have presented the idea of Pakistan that had given a separate identity to the Muslims of sub-continent and laid the ideological foundation stone of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that the poetry of Allama Mohammad Iqbal creates patriotism and spirit of the service of humanity in the nation. He said that Iqbal had discouraged discrimination on the basis of colour and race and stressed need for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

It was the wish and message of Allama Iqbal that Muslims from Africa to Kashghar become united for the security of Haram and supremacy of islam. The Chief Minister said that for combating challenges faced by the Ummah, the nation once again needs the strengthening of the philosophy of Allama Iqbal. He said that today they once again need the same spirit of the Pakistan Movement that united the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and made the creation of Pakistan true.

The Chief Minister said that the ideology and principles of life of Allama Iqbal is best source of guidance in all walks of life. He always gave the lesson of truth, ego and highlighting of the national identity. Our future is linked with awareness, support to righteous and truth, judicious system and indiscriminate service of humanity.

"We would have to take the country forward in light of the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and its conversion into a great Islamic welfare state in real sense.