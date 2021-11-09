UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Worked For Unity, Solidarity & Restoration Of Muslims In World: Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha on Tuesday said Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal had always worked with great enthusiasm for the unity, solidarity and restoration of the greatness of Muslims around the world

In his massage issued here on the occasion of Allama Iqbal's birthday, he said that the birth juncture of Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal reminded us of the ideas which he had utilized to propagate throughout his life for the betterment and development of islam and Muslims through his passionate poetry and thoughts.

He said that Iqbal's thought provoking poetry not only awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent from their slumber but also had an effect on the Muslims living in other countries.

The governor said that the fact was that his message for the unity of the Muslim Ummah still provided guidance.

" At this point we must reiterate that we must not only understand his message but also act on it," he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to give us courage and strength to follow the message of Allama Iqbal in the true sense.

