BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a true benefactor of the Muslim Ummah, a great intellectual, and a sincere leader of the Muslim subcontinent.

With his thoughts and poetry, he taught the Muslim youth the lesson of independence, self-sufficiency and greatness.

These views were expressed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur on the occasion of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's 85th death anniversary being marked on Friday.

He said that living nations always remember their heroes and Islamia University Bahawalpur is promoting the thoughtful message of Iqbal.

The establishment of the Iqbaliyat department and the launch of BS, MPhil, and PhD Iqbaliyat classes under its management are a link to this chain.

Dr. Athar Mahboob further said that Islamia University Bahawalpur is also taking steps to promote the poetry of Iqbal at the global level, which includes bilateral cooperation agreements with international universities and the establishment of Allama Iqbal Study Centers in various universities.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Rafiqul islam, Chairman of the Department of Iqbal Studies and Philosophy, said that the solution to the problems and afflictions of the Muslim Ummah in the modern era can be easily derived from his thoughts and ideas.