UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal's Philosophy Covers All Aspects Of Human Life: Wajiha Akram

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:39 PM

Allama Iqbal's philosophy covers all aspects of human life: Wajiha Akram

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram on Saturday said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was not only a poet but a great thinker and philosopher, whose philosophy cover all aspects of human life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram on Saturday said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was not only a poet but a great thinker and philosopher, whose philosophy cover all aspects of human life.

She was addressing on the fourth day of "5-day Allama Iqbal Birthday Celebrations" held here at Conference Hall of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

She said renowned singers had presented beautifully 'Kalam Iqbal' with music.

She paid glowing tribute to the literary contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said Federal Secretary Ministry of National History and Literary Heritage Division Nadeem Shafiq Malik and chairman PAL Dr.

Inam ul Haq Javeid deserves to be congratulated on organizing the event.

Earlier, Chairman PAL Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid welcomed the poets and scholars participating in five day Allama Iqbal celebrations.

Other speakers also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tribute to the literary services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Event All

Recent Stories

Punjab Food Authority recovers 1190kg adulterated ..

2 minutes ago

Shiffrin claims slalom gold after Vlhova crashes o ..

2 minutes ago

Negligence in cleanliness work not to be tolerated ..

2 minutes ago

Welfare of farmers part of govt agenda: Mumtaz

2 minutes ago

Govt providing opportunities for modern education: ..

22 minutes ago

Essential items being sold on reduced prices in mo ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.