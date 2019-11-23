Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram on Saturday said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was not only a poet but a great thinker and philosopher, whose philosophy cover all aspects of human life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram on Saturday said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was not only a poet but a great thinker and philosopher, whose philosophy cover all aspects of human life.

She was addressing on the fourth day of "5-day Allama Iqbal Birthday Celebrations" held here at Conference Hall of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

She said renowned singers had presented beautifully 'Kalam Iqbal' with music.

She paid glowing tribute to the literary contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said Federal Secretary Ministry of National History and Literary Heritage Division Nadeem Shafiq Malik and chairman PAL Dr.

Inam ul Haq Javeid deserves to be congratulated on organizing the event.

Earlier, Chairman PAL Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid welcomed the poets and scholars participating in five day Allama Iqbal celebrations.

Other speakers also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tribute to the literary services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion.