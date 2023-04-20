UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal's Poetry Can Inspire Unity, Self-reliance In Muslim World, Says Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf, on Thursday, stated that the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal provide the solution to the current problems faced by the Muslim nation.

In his message on the occasion of the 84th death anniversary of the renowned philosopher and poet, the Speaker urged Muslims to put Iqbal's teachings into practice, as they are the key to controlling these problems.

He praised Iqbal for awakening the Muslim nation from neglect through his poetry and inspiring Quaid-e-Azam to lead the Muslims towards a separate homeland.

The Speaker emphasized that Muslims should reflect on Iqbal's theories and teachings, and that the dream of a separate homeland where they could practice their religious beliefs, was a blessing.

Furthermore, he highlighted Iqbal's advocacy for Muslim unity and self-reliance, which he believed could help address the issues faced by the Muslim world today.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also spoke highly of Iqbal, stating that the Pakistani thinker conceived the idea of a separate Muslim state in Allahabad in 1930.

He echoed Ashraf's sentiment that Iqbal's teachings hold the solution to the current problems faced by the Muslim world.

In summary, the remarks by the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan emphasize the importance of Allama Iqbal's teachings in addressing the issues faced by the Muslim world today.

They urged Muslims to reflect on Iqbal's theories and put them into practice to achieve unity and self-reliance.

