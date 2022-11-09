RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Live portrait-making competitions were organized at Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in connection with the Iqbal festival on Wednesday.

Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony.

In her speech, Naheed Manzoor said that studying Allama Iqbal's personality and art requires intellectual thought.

Iqbal's intellectual philosophy and poems became a message for every age and class, but the youth was the centre and axis of his thought and philosophy.

She added that Hakeem-ul-Umat gave a message of unity to the Muslim Ummah through his poetry and created a spirit of self-reliance among the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Allama Iqbal conveyed a message through his poetry to free the Muslims of the subcontinent from the mire of slavery.

He strengthened the field of literature by creating a new theoretical innovation in the style of poetry.

Waqar also congratulated all the children who participated in competitions.

In the portrait competition, Ayan, Ayan Ali Haider, Muhammad Shahbaz Khan and Ahmed Ali Shahid won the first, second, third and fourth positions.

Muhammad Azim Iqbal and Younis Rumi performed the duties of the judges in the competition.

In the end, cash prizes and certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the position holders.

A large number of students from the twin cities participated in the competitions.