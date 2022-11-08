Allama Muhammad Iqbal focused youth in his poetry: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :poet of East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal focused youth in his poetry and disseminated the message to inculcate the qualities of love for everyone, innovative thinking, brotherhood, and fearlessness among them to become a strong personality.

Speakers urged this while addressing an event, organized by Fatima Foundation Sukkur, at Government Girls Elementary school Sukkur to celebrate Iqbal Day here on Tuesday.

Speakers said that Iqbal is not the Iqbal of a certain era but will always perform the obligation of guiding the followers of the faith of the Holy Messenger (PBUH).

Educationist, teachers, students, officials of the social welfare department, education and representatives of the different NGOs attended the event.