LAHORE, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday met Allama Raghib Naeemi, Nabeera Raghib Naeemi and Mufti Intikhab at his residence here.

During the meeting, the prime minister exchanged Eid greetings with the religious scholars and discussed the matters of mutual interests.