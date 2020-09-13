Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned religious scholar and preacher Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Sunday after Cardiac arrest.

As per details, he reportedly suffered a heart attack and was shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital Saturday night, news channels reported.

