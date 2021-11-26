UrduPoint.com

Allegations Of Quarrel With Zartaj Gul At COP26 Baseless, Misleading: Amin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

Allegations of quarrel with Zartaj Gul at COP26 baseless, misleading: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday dismissed allegations of his quarrel with Minister of State Zartaj Gul at the global environmental moot COP26 at Glasgow as baseless and misleading.

The SAPM shared his response to the accusation in a video message received here.

In response to the statement of Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana alleging that the SAPM and Minister of State on Climate Change had skirmishes at the COP26. Malik Amin Aslam has announced to approach the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's disciplinary wing against Riaz Fatyana.

He said Riaz Fatyana's remarks in Public Accounts Committee were false, and the allegations levelled by the able member were based on 200 percent lie and misrepresentation.

"Zartaj Gul had to return to attend the joint sitting of Parliament," Malik Amin Aslam told.

He mentioned it was also said that millions of rupees were wasted in the conference, adding, "Pakistan did not spend a single rupee on the conference.

It was held with full support of foreign donors".

He expressed his astonishment on the matter and said, "I am unable to understand why Riaz Fatyana misunderstood the situation." He added that Riaz Fataniya himself arrived on an NGO's sponsorship without any invitation at Glasgow conference.

"The Pakistani pavilion was the busiest center in the conference. Media around the world covered Pakistani pavilion and the country's climate vision," Amin Aslam underlined.

There were also bilateral meetings being held and about 50 climate change ministers of various countries attended the COP26, he informed.

US President Joe Biden, he said appreciated Pakistan's efforts, whereas British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the pavilion.

The party should investigate the allegations so that all facts and truth were revealed before the nation, Amin concluded.

