UrduPoint.com

Alleged Activist Of Lyari Gang War Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:17 PM

Alleged activist of Lyari Gang War held

The district city police Karachi Monday claimed to have arrested a suspected activist of Lyari Gang War (LGW) Tajoo faction from the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station Lyari district South here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The district city police Karachi Monday claimed to have arrested a suspected activist of Lyari Gang War (LGW) Tajoo faction from the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station Lyari district South here.

The suspect identified as Saad son of Abdullah is also wanted to police in cases of encounter and possessing illegal weapons, said police sources.

Two other accused namely Naseer Ahmed alias Diesel son of Altaf Hussain and Anees alias Isaaq son of Muhammad Younis were also arrested while they were reportedly busy in selling drugs. The city district police arrested them during routine patrolling.

Accused Anees is nominated in a case of attempt to murder registered with Kalakot police station Lyari. Accused Naseer is allegedly involved in a case of drug trafficking lodged with Kalakot police station Lyari.

Related Topics

Karachi Murder Police Altaf Hussain Police Station Drugs Lyari From

Recent Stories

 

 

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan remains as 'strongest' voice to highlight ..

Pakistan remains as 'strongest' voice to highlight Kashmir cause: Report

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics cases rising as 17 more reported

Tokyo Olympics cases rising as 17 more reported

3 minutes ago
 Statements of West on Mercer Street Vessel Attack ..

Statements of West on Mercer Street Vessel Attack Groundless - Iranian Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago
 Cuban Wrestler Orta Sanchez Wins Olympic Gold in M ..

Cuban Wrestler Orta Sanchez Wins Olympic Gold in Men's Greco-Roman 60 KG Tournam ..

3 minutes ago
 Four-month course on film production starts at PNC ..

Four-month course on film production starts at PNCA

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.