Alleged activist of Lyari Gang War held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district city police Karachi Monday claimed to have arrested a suspected activist of Lyari Gang War (LGW) Tajoo faction from the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station Lyari district South here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The district city police Karachi Monday claimed to have arrested a suspected activist of Lyari Gang War (LGW) Tajoo faction from the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station Lyari district South here.

The suspect identified as Saad son of Abdullah is also wanted to police in cases of encounter and possessing illegal weapons, said police sources.

Two other accused namely Naseer Ahmed alias Diesel son of Altaf Hussain and Anees alias Isaaq son of Muhammad Younis were also arrested while they were reportedly busy in selling drugs. The city district police arrested them during routine patrolling.

Accused Anees is nominated in a case of attempt to murder registered with Kalakot police station Lyari. Accused Naseer is allegedly involved in a case of drug trafficking lodged with Kalakot police station Lyari.