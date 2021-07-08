UrduPoint.com
Alleged Assassin Of PPP Leader Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:23 PM

Attock Police on Thursday announced to arrest the assassin of former member Punjab assembly from Attock and Pakistan Peoples party leader Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan and recovered the weapon utilized in the cold blood murder

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Attock Police on Thursday announced to arrest the assassin of former member Punjab assembly from Attock and Pakistan Peoples party leader Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan and recovered the weapon utilized in the cold blood murder.

The accused, 19 years old, Malik Sherdil Hakmeen Khan was the son of his step brother and during interrogation has confessed to kill Shahan over property dispute.

In the first investigation report (FIR) launched by Humera Malik, 75 years old mother of the deceased and widow of the veteran and founder leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Malik Hakmeen Khan stated that there was dispute of property between Shahan and his step brother Asif and they were in litigation in various courts.

She added that few days ago, Asif came to the house and asked Shahan to withdraw the cases failing which he would face dire consequences and on Thursday he sent his son to assassinate him.

