Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes viral

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) An alleged audio leak featuring former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters surfaced on social media on Saturday.

In the purported audio conversation, Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, can be heard seeking assistance from Maxine Waters amidst an ongoing crackdown on his party following the riots on May 9.

During the alleged conversation, Imran Khan discusses the removal of his government by former army chief Gen (r) Bajwa with the US congresswoman. He reportedly requests her to make a statement and raise her voice in support of the PTI.

Imran Khan expresses the current difficult situation in Pakistan and highlights concerns about his personal safety. He claims that a majority of Pakistan's population wants him to return to power and asserts that his government's economic performance was the best in the country's history.

The PTI leader allegedly asks Maxine Waters to advocate on his behalf, as heard in the audio clip, which was reportedly recorded during a Zoom meeting.

It is worth mentioning that since his removal from office through a vote of no confidence in 2022, Imran Khan has consistently campaigned on the belief that a foreign conspiracy orchestrated his ouster and implicates the US administration in it.