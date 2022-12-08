Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The users are sharing the audio leak and making different comments on it while the political opponents of the PTI are using it to target the party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint,UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 08th, 2022) An alleged audio between former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari about the sale of wristwashes of Thoshakhana has stormed into the social media.

In the said audio, both Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari are heard discussing the watches gifted to Imran Khan by the world leaders.

The gifts and their alleged sale have become the main topics of today’s political discussion and social media are also being used against former Prime Minister Imran Khan over alleged sale of the wristwatches.

Umar Farooq Zahoor, a Dubai-based businessman, claimed that he bought the precious watch from Farah Khan, the close family friend of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, against hefty amount of $2 million.

In the latest audio, the old debate of alleged sale of wristwatches have once again come to the limelight. They are heard doing telephonic conversation as follows:

Bushra Bibi: Hello

Zulfi Bukhari: Salam Alaikum, ji

Bushra Bibi: Ji, Walaikum Salam How are you?

Zulfi: I’m fine murshid, how are you?

Bushra: Thanks to Almighty Allah, Alhamdulillah.

Some watches of Khan sahib are there and he asked me to send these to you and you will sell them as they are of no use of to him.

Zulfi: Yes

Bushra: So, he wants you to deal with it

Zulfi: Yes, murshid. I will do it

The conversation has now become the headline of the tv channels and is being shared and commented on the social media.

The PTI leaders and lovers of Imran Khan are angry over the alleged audio of Bushra Bibi and Zulfiq Bukhari and they are making different comments. Many others are there who are sharing the alleged audio leak and making different comments. The political opponents of the PTI are targeting its leadership.