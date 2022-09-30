UrduPoint.com

Alleged Audio Of Imran Khan Goes Viral On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social media

Imran Khan, in the audio, is heard addressing Shah Mahmood Qureshi, telling him that the three of them [Asad Umar, Azam Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi] are going to have a meeting with a foreign secretary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Another alleged audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s conversion with PTI leaders went viral on social media on Friday.

Three PTI leaders including Asad Umer, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Khan cloud be heard talking about the American cypher with the PTI Chairman in the leaked audio

Imran Khan, in the audio, is heard addressing Shah Mahmood Qureshi, telling him that the three of them [Asad Umar, Azam Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi] are going to have a meeting with a foreign secretary.

Imran Khan asked the PTI leaders to demand that they will secretly have to write the minutes of their own choice about the letter in the meeting.

Azam Khan suggested to write cypher’s minutes and also keep copies of it.

Imran Khan further strictly directed in the alleged audio that they cannot take America’s name under any circumstances.

“Please don’t mention the name, it is very important for all of us that from which country the letter came from, I don’t want to hear the name from anyone,” said Imran Khan.

On it, Asad Umar said that it is not a letter but a transcript of the meeting.

Imran Khan replied that, “transcript or letter of the meeting is the same thing. People could not understand the term transcript, and that’s why it is referred as letter in public gathering.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Social Media Same All From

Recent Stories

Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money la ..

Court issues notices to Moonis, others in money laundering case

4 minutes ago
 UK fraudster jailed over Caribbean resort scam

UK fraudster jailed over Caribbean resort scam

4 minutes ago
 Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament ..

Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament, 2 Women Elected - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Railways decides to partially restore train operat ..

Railways decides to partially restore train operation for Karachi from October 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

18 minutes ago
 Cypher audio-leaks expose criminal conspiracy of p ..

Cypher audio-leaks expose criminal conspiracy of previous govt, former PM: Cabin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.