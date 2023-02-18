UrduPoint.com

Alleged Audio Of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2023 | 04:11 PM

Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar goes viral

Both the PTI leader and Lahore CCPO can be heard talking about reinstatement orders given by the Supreme Court earlier this week.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) An alleged audio call between former PTI Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has gone viral on the social media.

The recent alleged audio is the latest proof that the issue of the audio leaks is still far from being over.

In the audio clip, Dr. Yasmin Rashid could be heard clearly talking about restoration orders of CCPO Lahore Dogar.

The alleged audio came a day after the top court suspended transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the CCPO.

“G Asslamo Alaikum madam,” said a man, believed to Dogar.

The woman who is believed to Dr. Yasmin Rashid replied, “Wasalam. Asslamo Alaikum Dogar sb. How are you? Are you fine. Tell us good news? Has order been made? What is their plan? I’m just asking,”.

Dogar said, “Orders have to come from the Supreme Court.

No orders yet. Our people are sitting there. [Daak] File goes along with the judges and they sign it and they sign it after the court time,”.

At this, Yasmin Rashid said, “Khan sahib had serious concerns,”.

Dogar said, “Okay, alright,”.

Yasmin Rashid, “I told Khan sahib that according to my information he could not get his orders so far,”.

Dogar said, “It will be signed till tonight,” . Yasmin responded, “There will be silence tonight. I’m just asking,”.

He said, “God will bless,”.

She said, “I say that I have posed you a difficult question in the beginning,”.

A SC three member bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Munib Akhtar reinstated Dogar as CCPO Lahore.

Dogar, as the Lahore CCPO was at the centre of a tussle between the Federal government and former Punjab government under Chaudhry Parvez Elahi last year.

