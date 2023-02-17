Alleged bomber explodes himself in IBO

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :An alleged suicide bomber wearing a exploded himself during security forces' intelligence based operation here in South Waziristan tribal district.

According to official sources, the security forces cordoned off the area at Spinkai in South Waziristan after receiving information about presence of a suicide bomber arrived from Logar province of Afghanistan.

During an exchange of fire, an alleged suicide bomber identified as Rehman Mehsud Alias Nekro was killed after his vest exploded. The killed terrorist had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan and was involved in various attacks on the security officials.

He was a close ally of banned Tahrik Taliban Pakistan commanders Azmat Ullah aka Lala and Khairban aka Khairu. The security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.