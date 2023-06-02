Alleged cop impersonator held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Local police arrested a man, who claimed to be a policeman during a routine patrol here.

SHO of Rangpur police station, Zawar Hussain intercepted a man dressed in a police commando's uniform.

During on-the-spot investigation, the man could not provide any document to prove the truth.

Later, the accused Azan Shah was detained and the investigation started.

SHO of the police vowed to continue action against impersonators.