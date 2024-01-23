Alleged criminal injured in firing encounter with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DEA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) An alleged criminal was arrested and hospitalized after he sustained injuries in an encounter with police in Kot Chutta area of district Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that a police team spotted a car carrying three dubious persons during routine patrolling and signalled them to stop. The accused, however, opened fire at the police team compelling police to return fire in self-defence.

However, some accused managed to escape leaving their accomplice behind in injured condition who was subsequently taken into custody.

The accused, who was later identified as Sardar Mirani alias Sardari was injured by the firing of his

own accomplices and had a history of involvement in criminal activities with over two dozen cases in Dera Ghazi Khan

and Muzaffargarh districts registered against him, police spokesman said.

The injured accused has been admitted to hospital for treatment while a special police team has been deputed to arrest his accomplices.

