Open Menu

Alleged Criminal Injured In Firing Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Alleged criminal injured in firing encounter with police

An alleged criminal was arrested and hospitalized after he sustained injuries in an encounter with police in Kot Chutta area of district Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday

DEA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) An alleged criminal was arrested and hospitalized after he sustained injuries in an encounter with police in Kot Chutta area of district Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that a police team spotted a car carrying three dubious persons during routine patrolling and signalled them to stop. The accused, however, opened fire at the police team compelling police to return fire in self-defence.

However, some accused managed to escape leaving their accomplice behind in injured condition who was subsequently taken into custody.

The accused, who was later identified as Sardar Mirani alias Sardari was injured by the firing of his

own accomplices and had a history of involvement in criminal activities with over two dozen cases in Dera Ghazi Khan

and Muzaffargarh districts registered against him, police spokesman said.

The injured accused has been admitted to hospital for treatment while a special police team has been deputed to arrest his accomplices.

APP/hus/ifi

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Car Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Criminals

Recent Stories

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

8 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan ..

LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31

8 minutes ago
 AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

8 minutes ago
 Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace ..

Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress

8 minutes ago
 Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

8 minutes ago
 Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demis ..

Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held

11 minutes ago
Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launc ..

Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched

10 minutes ago
 AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special pers ..

AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs

11 minutes ago
 BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Ja ..

BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali

11 minutes ago
 Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI a ..

Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top ..

Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of po ..

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan