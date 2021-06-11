Alleged criminal killed in encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :An alleged criminal was killed in an encounter with police at Basti Malook area of Shujabad tehsil on Friday morning.

Accused Abid Hussain alias Abidi, allegedly involved in around 40 cases of murder, dacoity, dacoity-cum-rape, robbery and theft and was a symbol of fear in the area, was killed by the firing of his accomplices, police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said they arrested the accused from a picket set up at Chak-7 Wali Pully in precincts of Basti Malook police area and a motorcycle he had snatched in a dacoity and weapon were recovered.

Police were taking the accused for recovery of more looted property when his accomplices fired at the police party at Pareshan Chowk.

Police also opened fire in self defence.

The spokesman said that the accused was killed by the firing of his accomplices in the shootout.

The accused escaped taking advantage of darkness of the night.

Deceased accused Abid was wanted in a bride rape case reported around two weeks back in Shujabad besides a dacoity-cum-rape case of year 2020 reported from Muzaffarabad area of Multan.

Senior police officials reached the spot and police teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused involved in attacking the police party, police spokesman said.