UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alleged Criminal Killed In Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Alleged criminal killed in encounter with police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :An alleged criminal was killed in an encounter with police at Basti Malook area of Shujabad tehsil on Friday morning.

Accused Abid Hussain alias Abidi, allegedly involved in around 40 cases of murder, dacoity, dacoity-cum-rape, robbery and theft and was a symbol of fear in the area, was killed by the firing of his accomplices, police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said they arrested the accused from a picket set up at Chak-7 Wali Pully in precincts of Basti Malook police area and a motorcycle he had snatched in a dacoity and weapon were recovered.

Police were taking the accused for recovery of more looted property when his accomplices fired at the police party at Pareshan Chowk.

Police also opened fire in self defence.

The spokesman said that the accused was killed by the firing of his accomplices in the shootout.

The accused escaped taking advantage of darkness of the night.

Deceased accused Abid was wanted in a bride rape case reported around two weeks back in Shujabad besides a dacoity-cum-rape case of year 2020 reported from Muzaffarabad area of Multan.

Senior police officials reached the spot and police teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused involved in attacking the police party, police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Multan Firing Murder Fire Police Robbery Muzaffarabad Shujabad Criminals 2020 From Weapon

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

10 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.